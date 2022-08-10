Read full article on original website
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Pet of the Week: Otis
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Kearney High One Act hoping to return to state
KEARNEY, Neb. — With school back in session, Kearney High One Act is gearing up for a new competition season. Following a successful year, head coach Michelle Bombeck said they are looking to put on an even better performance this year. One Act is a competition where each team...
"Celebrate Broadway" returns to Kearney, bringing local and out-of-state talent together
KEARNEY, Neb. — With classical and contemporary musicals, "Celebrate Broadway" returned to Kearney. Crane River Theater Company Artistic Director Steve Barth always had a passion for the performing arts. He pursued a degree at University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) in theater, directing, and acting. He moved to New York City, where he was directing and acting for eight years.
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate
AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
America's Farmers Grow Communities program to direct funds to nonprofits, schools
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers to fund the organizations that keep communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible...
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
