Due to an increase in calls concerning underage children operating golf carts and “utility terrain vehicles” on city streets, Chief Bry Layrisson would like to inform the citizens of Ponchatoula that the police department will increase enforcement. According to state law, golf carts shall be equipped with efficient brakes, a reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rearview mirror, and red reflectorized warning devices in both the front and rear of the vehicle. Such golf carts shall also be equipped with headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, and brake lamps. Any golf carts operated on municipal streets shall be registered with the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and shall display a decal issued by the office of motor vehicles. The carts must be occupied by a licensed driver and have a valid liability insurance policy.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO