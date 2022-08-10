Website: https://lbfeboston.org/friends-on-the-harbor-2022/. Many of Boston’s older adults are lonely and isolated and have no one to turn to in times of need or times of joy. Our nonprofit, LBFE Boston | Little Brothers -Friends of the Elderly, works to relieve that loneliness and isolation by offering weekly, intergenerational programs (by connecting older adults with local college students) in Boston’s public and affordable senior housing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO