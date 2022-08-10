ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arias on the Steps – Free Concert at the UU Urban Ministry

Website: https://www.uuum.org/event-details/arias-on-the-steps. Join us for performances from Marshall Hughes, Alan Rias, Sarah Cooper, and Isabel Randell as they perform operatic ballads from the steps of the Meetinghouse!. There will be selections from Verdi, Bizet, Gershwin, and more. Bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy this wonderful free performance. No tickets...
Friends on the Harbor Fundraising Gala

Website: https://lbfeboston.org/friends-on-the-harbor-2022/. Many of Boston’s older adults are lonely and isolated and have no one to turn to in times of need or times of joy. Our nonprofit, LBFE Boston | Little Brothers -Friends of the Elderly, works to relieve that loneliness and isolation by offering weekly, intergenerational programs (by connecting older adults with local college students) in Boston’s public and affordable senior housing.
