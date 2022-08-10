ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week.

The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15.

Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno due to sustained staff shortages and high customer demand, according to a news release.

Starting Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six locations, and walk-ins will be accepted only for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past-due debts, kiosk transactions, and vehicle inspections.

Due to the change, four locations in Las Vegas and Henderson will be adding a total of 4,000 new appointments per week.

“We have seen an actual decrease in use of our online services at the same time we’re facing an ongoing staffing shortage,” said DMV Deputy Director Tonya Laney. “The switch to appointments only is the best way to encourage Nevadans to go online while efficiently serving the customers who must come in.”

Walk-in services will remain the same on Saturdays, and offices open on Saturdays will continue to issue return tickets for all services until they reach capacity for the day.

Commercial and rural DMV offices will not be affected by this change.

Comments / 7

Greg Coliten
3d ago

this office is worse then the old one to get anything done. get an appointment and still wait 6 hours.....

Ace SunSet
3d ago

just be open for 7 days from 9 to 9pm. I can't with these state funded cushion jobs!

Kathy Clark
3d ago

Hire people, use temps, do something constructive other than make hard working people, retirees, vets, and others, bend to your rules 😡 by my birthday next year, 2023, I have to get the REAL ID (🤨) and make an appointment for that because I'll be 72 and according to what I'm told, you people ask questions to see if my mind is working correctly so to say??? sheesh........

