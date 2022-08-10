GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Swarm will be holding open tryouts in the month of September, the team announced on Twitter on Friday. The Swarm are the official G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The tryouts will take place on Saturday, […]

