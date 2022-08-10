ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
an17.com

Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 announced

DENHAM SPRINGS---On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 was announced. The class was presented to over 150 attendees at the Annual State of Livingston Parish Address. Prior to the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet and greet type event and program orientation.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish students celebrate back-to-school

PONCHATOULA, La. — As thousands of students across Tangipahoa Parish head back to school this year, there's a big focus on attendance and safety. In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, more campuses are being fortified with locking procedures, uniform and ID protocols, as well as new technology to report a potential threat.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Report No. 4

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

SLU travels to Mississippi State for exhibition contest Sunday

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will see its first action of the 2022 season Sunday with a 1 p.m. exhibition match at Mississippi State. Southeastern, which returns 18 letter winners from last season’s roster, will take on a MSU squad that finished 5-8-3...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Ernie Perry Bigner

Ernie Perry Bigner passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 81. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Ada Tyson Perry and the late Ralph Willard Perry. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ernie is survived...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Corbett Louis Ourso, Jr.

Corbett Louis Ourso, Jr., age 65, of Hammond, passed away on August 9, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. Corbett was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett Louis Ourso, Sr. and Audrey Campo Ourso as well as his brother-in-law Larry Voss and his niece Clare Grifka. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kay Orlando Ourso; his children, Elise Ourso (Paul Leon), Corbett Ourso, III (Mary), and Clayton Ourso; and his grandson, Corbett Ourso, IV. He is also survived by his sisters, Deborah Ourso Usry (Jim); Priscilla Ourso Voss; and Nancy Ourso Parsons (Stephen) as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Corbett graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana in 1975, LSU undergraduate school in 1979, and LSU Law School in 1982. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at LSU. In the span of his career, he worked as a Law Clerk for the 24th Judicial District Court under Honorable Robert Burns, Law Clerk for the First Circuit Court of Appeals in the 21st Judicial District under Honorable Burrell Carter, Assistant District Attorney in the 21st Judicial District, Public Defender, Administrative Law Judge in Baton Rouge, and for the Louisiana State Department of Revenue. He also owned a private law practice in Hammond. Corbett served his community as President of Options, President of Rotary Club of Hammond, and President of Hammond’s Downtown Development District. He was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church for 38 years and a member of the White Crane Kung Fu Studio in Baton Rouge for 37 years. Corbett will be remembered for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to St. Jude’s in Corbett’s memory.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

John H. Henson

John H. Henson, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. He was born on July 18, 1938, in the 9th Ward in New Orleans, LA to the late Esther Henson. John is survived by his son, Bruce Henson (Jennifer); daughter, Monica Henson;...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

David Edward Lee

David Edward Lee, age 46, passed away peacefully at his home in Hammond on August 6, 2022. David was the devoted husband of Rebecca Davis Lee and was the loving father of Grayson and Emerson Lee, and Lexi Davis. David is also survived by his parents, Ed and Gayle Lee (Oxford, MS), his sister, Virginia Lee (Tim) (Germantown, TN) as well as Rebecca's parents, William and Zimena Davis. He was educated at Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay Saint Louis, MS, the University of Mississippi "Ole Miss" and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Business Administration. David was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was the Director of Transportation at Imperial Trading Company and enjoyed his job and the people with whom he worked.
HAMMOND, LA

