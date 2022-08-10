Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 announced
DENHAM SPRINGS---On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 was announced. The class was presented to over 150 attendees at the Annual State of Livingston Parish Address. Prior to the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet and greet type event and program orientation.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish students celebrate back-to-school
PONCHATOULA, La. — As thousands of students across Tangipahoa Parish head back to school this year, there's a big focus on attendance and safety. In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, more campuses are being fortified with locking procedures, uniform and ID protocols, as well as new technology to report a potential threat.
an17.com
Nungesser unveils Civil Rights Trail Marker at Robert "Bob" Hicks House in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. – On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism dedicated the seventh marker along the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. This marker recognizes the Robert “Bob” Hicks House, located at 924 Robert “Bob” Hicks Street in Bogalusa. The Robert “Bob”...
NOLA.com
Warren Easton High School opens N.O.'s first standalone ninth grade academy
The sun had barely risen Wednesday morning as Warren Easton High School’s newest students walked past alumni passing out homemade school supply kits and through the front doors of the school’s new Ninth Grade Academy, built across Canal Street from the school's main campus. The building, a long-abandoned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
an17.com
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Report No. 4
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
an17.com
SLU travels to Mississippi State for exhibition contest Sunday
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will see its first action of the 2022 season Sunday with a 1 p.m. exhibition match at Mississippi State. Southeastern, which returns 18 letter winners from last season’s roster, will take on a MSU squad that finished 5-8-3...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
LSUSports.net
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daughter of fallen Louisiana police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the Baton Rouge City Police walked Peyton […]
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where people were telling me to get […]
an17.com
Ernie Perry Bigner
Ernie Perry Bigner passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 81. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Ada Tyson Perry and the late Ralph Willard Perry. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ernie is survived...
an17.com
Corbett Louis Ourso, Jr.
Corbett Louis Ourso, Jr., age 65, of Hammond, passed away on August 9, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. Corbett was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett Louis Ourso, Sr. and Audrey Campo Ourso as well as his brother-in-law Larry Voss and his niece Clare Grifka. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kay Orlando Ourso; his children, Elise Ourso (Paul Leon), Corbett Ourso, III (Mary), and Clayton Ourso; and his grandson, Corbett Ourso, IV. He is also survived by his sisters, Deborah Ourso Usry (Jim); Priscilla Ourso Voss; and Nancy Ourso Parsons (Stephen) as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Corbett graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana in 1975, LSU undergraduate school in 1979, and LSU Law School in 1982. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at LSU. In the span of his career, he worked as a Law Clerk for the 24th Judicial District Court under Honorable Robert Burns, Law Clerk for the First Circuit Court of Appeals in the 21st Judicial District under Honorable Burrell Carter, Assistant District Attorney in the 21st Judicial District, Public Defender, Administrative Law Judge in Baton Rouge, and for the Louisiana State Department of Revenue. He also owned a private law practice in Hammond. Corbett served his community as President of Options, President of Rotary Club of Hammond, and President of Hammond’s Downtown Development District. He was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church for 38 years and a member of the White Crane Kung Fu Studio in Baton Rouge for 37 years. Corbett will be remembered for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to St. Jude’s in Corbett’s memory.
NOLA.com
Country Day scholar-athlete follows in dad's footsteps, will play football under same coach at Dartmouth
It's Teevens’ Time again for the Abramson family. Just as his dad, Neil Abramson, did over 30 years ago, prep star Parrish Abramson has committed to play football at Dartmouth College under the tutelage of Coach Buddy Teevens. Parrish Abramson graduated in the spring from Metairie Park Country Day...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
an17.com
John H. Henson
John H. Henson, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. He was born on July 18, 1938, in the 9th Ward in New Orleans, LA to the late Esther Henson. John is survived by his son, Bruce Henson (Jennifer); daughter, Monica Henson;...
an17.com
David Edward Lee
David Edward Lee, age 46, passed away peacefully at his home in Hammond on August 6, 2022. David was the devoted husband of Rebecca Davis Lee and was the loving father of Grayson and Emerson Lee, and Lexi Davis. David is also survived by his parents, Ed and Gayle Lee (Oxford, MS), his sister, Virginia Lee (Tim) (Germantown, TN) as well as Rebecca's parents, William and Zimena Davis. He was educated at Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay Saint Louis, MS, the University of Mississippi "Ole Miss" and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Business Administration. David was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was the Director of Transportation at Imperial Trading Company and enjoyed his job and the people with whom he worked.
Comments / 0