Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fans pack North Shore for first of 3 big weekend concerts

PITTSBURGH — Billy Joel's Thursday night performance kicked off an eventful weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. “I’ve been excited. I’ve been playing the playlist all night, all day, all week, all month,” Gary Garbaczik said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie

If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
CARNEGIE, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead

Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride

A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

Have you ever been to Pennsylvania? If you have been to this beautiful state before then you know it's full of amazing places that are great options for both some fun weekend getaways as well as for longer vacations, for those who have more free time on their hands. Also, there is something for everybody in Pennsylvania so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most likely find something suitable for you here. With that in mind, here are five amazing places for an affordable weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?

A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?

With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
