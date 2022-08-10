Texas A&M Forest Service Plane Crashes in Lake North of Houston Assisting at Corrigan Wildland Fire

Read full article on original website
firefighternation.com
Video: Firefighters Battle Fire on Board Ship Docked in Houston (TX) Ship Channel
Houston firefighters battled a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel Friday. The fire broke out sometime before noon at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out. Firefighters...
firefighternation.com
Spring (TX) Fire Department Deploys Monitoring to Curb On-The-Job Cancer
The Spring Fire Department is using monitoring devices to help improve the air quality for firefighters on the job. The devices monitor the air inside fire trucks for cancer-causing chemicals, and has already lead to an important finding. The monitors found that air in the trucks contained unhealthy levels of...
firefighternation.com
Two Killed, 17 Injured as Man Rampages Through Benefit for Firefighter’s Family in PA
SHICKSHINNY – Pennsylvania State Police said late Saturday night they have a suspect in custody for a deadly string of incidents in Columbia and Luzerne counties that have left two dead and 17 injured. “The person who did these heinous crimes tonight is in custody right now,” said Trooper...
