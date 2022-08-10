Have you ever been to Pennsylvania? If you have been to this beautiful state before then you know it's full of amazing places that are great options for both some fun weekend getaways as well as for longer vacations, for those who have more free time on their hands. Also, there is something for everybody in Pennsylvania so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most likely find something suitable for you here. With that in mind, here are five amazing places for an affordable weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO