Perryville, MD

Snow removal contract questioned in Perryville

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

PERRYVILLE — A contract extension with McGuirk Construction for the town’s snow removal services was approved last Tuesday even though questions were raised about Perryville’s efforts to get more bidders.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

