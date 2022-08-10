Snow removal contract questioned in Perryville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Craving Ice Cream on Hot Summer Days? 5 Amazing Places Worth a Visit in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Wbaltv.com
New traffic signals on US 50 service road causing delays as part of study
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New, temporary traffic signals on the Oceanic Drive ramp to eastbound U.S. Route 50 caused delays Friday afternoon as part of a four-day pilot project. SkyTeam 11 video shows traffic stopped on the ramp and approach to it. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the...
Wbaltv.com
Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community
Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
Street sweeping parking enforcement begins Monday in Baltimore
Mechanical street sweeping parking enforcement will begin on Monday. This comes after a 30-day grace period that started back on July 13.
WDEL 1150AM
'Kaboom' averted in Newark
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
Government Technology
Harford County Schools Reveal Safety, Security Data
(TNS) — Harford County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on safety and security on Wednesday to discuss the school system's plans for the upcoming school year and to hear from concerned parents and residents. Harford County Public Schools Parent Academy and the HCPS Office of Safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Wbaltv.com
Carroll County's first female superintendent is no stranger to the district
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll County didn't have to look very far to find its newest school superintendent. Cynthia McCabe is a veteran school administrator who has spent the better part of her career in the district. McCabe told 11 News she was not looking for a new job, especially...
Wbaltv.com
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms
Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
foxbaltimore.com
What's next for pilot program for armed security at squeegee corners? City won't say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A pilot program that put armed security guards at a busy intersection in downtown Baltimore has concluded, and the city has not yet said what's next. The program was rolled out by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. It included armed guards, along with Baltimore police...
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Baltimore Co. School Board member Lisa Mack resigns due to serious health issues
Lisa Mack, member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, announced her resignation effective immediately, because of serious health issues.
pasadenavoice.com
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes
Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
southbmore.com
Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced
Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday
The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 0