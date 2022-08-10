ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

“Adopt A Teacher” Group Created to Support MCPS Teachers As School Year is Set To Begin

After seeing a similar Facebook group in Frederick County reach over 3,000 members, MCPS teachers Jennifer Wilson and Kate Stone decided to create a Montgomery County version that allows community members to “adopt” an MCPS teacher and support them buy purchasing items for the teacher off of the teacher’s Amazon wishlist. “People have always want to donate to teachers, so we just wanted to make it easier for them to be able to do it.” Wilson told us. In less than three days, the Facebook group has over 1,000 members with hundreds of gifts already donated to local teachers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Heather Jauquet

Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies

Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts. On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Tax Free Week Returns

Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Pocket#Crowdfunding#School Supplies#Elearning World#Wheaton High School
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Elrich Wins Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive

March Elrich is the official winner of the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, after the county certified the results of the election on Saturday. Elrich, the sitting county executive, beat businessman David Blair by 35 votes, or .03%, according to Maryland's State Board of Elections. Elrich received 39.20% of the vote and Blair received 39.17%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Falls Church’s 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods

The City of Falls Church and its surrounding areas constitute a prime spot for homebuyers who want a small-town vibe with proximity to a major urban center. The following rankings were culled from our annual expanded Prime Numbers real estate guide, which tracks average home prices and other real estate metrics in more than 300 neighborhoods. The original report was published in the March/April 2022 issue of Arlington Magazine. To be included, a neighborhood had to have had at least 15 total sales over a five-year period. Data and photos provided by Bright MLS.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy