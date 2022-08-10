Read full article on original website
MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
Special education teachers in Montgomery Co. will get $2,750 bonus
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
“Adopt A Teacher” Group Created to Support MCPS Teachers As School Year is Set To Begin
After seeing a similar Facebook group in Frederick County reach over 3,000 members, MCPS teachers Jennifer Wilson and Kate Stone decided to create a Montgomery County version that allows community members to “adopt” an MCPS teacher and support them buy purchasing items for the teacher off of the teacher’s Amazon wishlist. “People have always want to donate to teachers, so we just wanted to make it easier for them to be able to do it.” Wilson told us. In less than three days, the Facebook group has over 1,000 members with hundreds of gifts already donated to local teachers.
Montgomery County teachers look to social media to fill teacher vacancies
Teachers skeptical as MCPS relies on a cadre of substitutes to fill vacancies before 2022-2023 school year starts. On August 22, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will hold its preservice week for teachers. Several schools across the county are looking to fill in gaps left by the inordinate number of retirees and resignations. During the August 8 media briefing, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared the steps taken to alleviate the number of vacancies the county still has to fill.
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
100 Year Old DC Catholic School Vandalized Amid Pattern Of Religious Hate Crimes
A Washington DC Catholic school has been vandalized amid a pattern of religious hate crimes, states a fundraiser created for the school. The 100-year-old St. Anthony Catholic School was the latest target for vandals, who beheaded the school's namesake statue, according to the GoFundMe. Not only was the St. Anthony...
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Elrich Wins Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive
March Elrich is the official winner of the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, after the county certified the results of the election on Saturday. Elrich, the sitting county executive, beat businessman David Blair by 35 votes, or .03%, according to Maryland's State Board of Elections. Elrich received 39.20% of the vote and Blair received 39.17%.
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Falls Church’s 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods
The City of Falls Church and its surrounding areas constitute a prime spot for homebuyers who want a small-town vibe with proximity to a major urban center. The following rankings were culled from our annual expanded Prime Numbers real estate guide, which tracks average home prices and other real estate metrics in more than 300 neighborhoods. The original report was published in the March/April 2022 issue of Arlington Magazine. To be included, a neighborhood had to have had at least 15 total sales over a five-year period. Data and photos provided by Bright MLS.
Montgomery Co. certifies primary election results, door open for recount in county executive race
After Montgomery County’s Board of Elections certified results of the July 19 primary election, a close count between incumbent Democratic County Executive Marc Elrich and his challenger David Blair leaves open the possibility of a recount. With all 258 precincts reporting, the county election board certified their final count...
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
