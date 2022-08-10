ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi businessman Muhammad Al-Qahtani dies mid-speech in shocking video

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Mp0Q_0hBvo4nD00

Shocking video has captured the moment a businessman collapsed and died while giving a speech at a conference in Egypt.

Muhammad Al-Qahtani, a Saudi businessman reportedly residing in the United Arab Emirates, was giving a speech at the speaking at the Arab-African Conference in Cairo on Monday when he appeared to lose consciousness and fall over backward.

Al-Qahtani was chairman of the board of Al-Salam Holding Company and reportedly held a number of honorary positions as a goodwill ambassador.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWBQl_0hBvo4nD00
Saudi businessman Muhammad Al-Qahtani collapsed and later died while giving a speech in Cairo.
Twitter / @DrEsamBaraka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TR9B_0hBvo4nD00
Muhammad Al-Qahtani’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
Twitter / @DrEsamBaraka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K15kx_0hBvo4nD00
Muhammad Al-Qahtani was speaking at the Arab African conference.
Twitter / @AbdullahElshrif

He had been speaking at the event, which was held under the title “in support of the achievements of [Egyptian] President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi”, at the time he collapsed, according to Arabi21 .

He had reportedly praised the President of the Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, as a “dean of humanity and a man of peace” just before he fell to the ground.

Abdullah Elshrif, an Egyptian YouTuber, wrote that Al-Qahtani died after being taken away to another room by security guards at the conference.

The event was attended by representatives of international, regional and Arab bodies and organizations, as well as a number of ambassadors and Arab personalities, Arabi21 reported.

Al-Qahtani’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Comments / 53

Nonie Snider
3d ago

should have skipped that all you can eat breakfast buffet......drank/ate something prepared by someone that wanted you gone.

Reply
5
boB Eads
3d ago

His last words... if I'm lying may God strike me down. 😁

Reply(3)
34
Kevin Fleming
3d ago

Joe gave him covid while he was over there begging for oil... 🤔🙄😬😮‍💨

Reply
17
