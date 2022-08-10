ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Reportedly ‘Loves Loves Loves’ Her Baby Brother

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Bringing a new baby home is always challenging, but it can be especially difficult when you have older kids. How will they react to a new baby? How will you divide your time and attention between both kids when the baby needs so much from you right now? Will your older child like their younger sibling? Luckily, Khloé Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson reportedly “loves” her new baby brother, whom Kardashian recently welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson .

True is already a sibling to Thompson’s other kids: Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols. But this is the first sibling whose ever lived at home with her, and she’s having a blast, according to Kris Jenner’s best friend Faye Resnick. “True is very excited and very curious,” Resnick told Us Weekly on Aug. 8. “She loves, loves, loves the baby.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She also called the baby boy “beautiful,” telling the outlet, “I had a sleepover with Kris last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the most beautiful baby boy, and the nurse who was there was spectacular. The baby is unbelievable. So beautiful.”

On Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly , “Khloé and the baby are doing well. She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”

The Good American founder is “taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now,” the source added. They also revealed, “the baby will be with Khloé full time.”

A rep for Kardashian announced the baby news in July, with a statement to multiple outlets: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The baby was conceived before The Kardashians star broke up with the NBA player in December, a source told PEOPLE .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Another source told PEOPLE on Sunday that Kardashian hasn’t named her baby yet. “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet,” they said.”She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

The insider added, “Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

We can’t wait to see those sibling photos, but we completely understand her need for privacy, too. At least True getting along with her brother is one less thing the new mom has to worry about!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHJgj_0hBvnwtd00

SheKnows

#Kardashian Family
E! News

