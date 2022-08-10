Read full article on original website
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
New Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Aiming To Be SUV King
The Lamborghini Urus has been around since 2018, powered by the Volkswagen Group's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It's a stunning powertrain, producing 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It is time for a facelift, however. The Rambo Lambo will face multiple new rivals in the coming years, including the...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Brabus Kit For Mercedes EQS Gives It More Style And Performance
Brabus has always been the authority on Mercedes-Benz tuning. For years, the company has specialized in transforming sober-suited sedans into road-going rockets with a generous helping of luxury. The latest Benz to receive the treatment is the EQS Sedan. As an all-electric sedan, Brabus couldn't just throw a couple of turbochargers into the mix and call it a day.
Is the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Cooler Than the Most Popular Midsize Truck?
The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X is surprisingly cool. But is it cool enough to step up the big dog? The post Is the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Cooler Than the Most Popular Midsize Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the '60s and early '70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Legendary Sports Car Left Outside for 15 Years! Found In Upstate NY!
I love stories of something lost, abandoned or forgotten coming back to life and restored to it's former glory. That could be a house, a career and even a vehicle. It's the ultimate underdog story!. If I told you I had a vintage Porsche, you could assume it's in great...
Ralph Nader Pleads With NHTSA to Kill Tesla’s Misleading ‘Full-Self-Driving’ Mode
Ralph Nader is going to war with another major automotive manufacturer. The post Ralph Nader Pleads With NHTSA to Kill Tesla’s Misleading ‘Full-Self-Driving’ Mode appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Cost?
Check out the retro 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition models. See how much the Ford Bronco Heritage costs and what's included. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022
Whether you crave a convertible supercar or a capable SUV for your travels, these are the best hardtop convertibles available in 2022, according to U.S. News. The post The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Hits the Scene ‘Enhanced in Every Way’
Read the latest details about the 2023 Chevy Colorado's redesign, powertrain, drive modes, and more. The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Hits the Scene ‘Enhanced in Every Way’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Make the GMC Canyon AT4 Obsolete?
Find out if the Chevy Colorado ZR2 makes its GMC equivalent completely obsolete in the off-road midsize truck category. The post Does the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Make the GMC Canyon AT4 Obsolete? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Rugged and Beefy
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport means business. The new Honda Pilot is the most capable Honda SUV ever, see what to expect! The post The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Rugged and Beefy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Million-Mile Tundra Inspired the 2022 Toyota Truck
Toyota used a million-mile Tundra to create the new 2022 version of this half-ton truck. See what they learned here. The post Million-Mile Tundra Inspired the 2022 Toyota Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take Your Mediterranean Vacation to the Next Level by Renting This Vespa-Like Electric Scooter
Europe's app-based electric scooters are fun, stylish, and easy to rent. The post Take Your Mediterranean Vacation to the Next Level by Renting This Vespa-Like Electric Scooter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real?
The new 2023 GMC Canyon is a highly-anticipated truck, and will likely be cross-shopped with the Ford Ranger. What's the difference? The post Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Dangers of Renting an Electric Scooter While Abroad?
An app-based electric scooter can suffer a dead battery, land you with a parking ticket, or worse. The post What Are the Dangers of Renting an Electric Scooter While Abroad? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High
The 2022 Ford Maverick was supposed to be a cheap truck. The used market tells a different tale. The post Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive
The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
