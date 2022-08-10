ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor

The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Aiming To Be SUV King

The Lamborghini Urus has been around since 2018, powered by the Volkswagen Group's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It's a stunning powertrain, producing 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It is time for a facelift, however. The Rambo Lambo will face multiple new rivals in the coming years, including the...
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Brabus Kit For Mercedes EQS Gives It More Style And Performance

Brabus has always been the authority on Mercedes-Benz tuning. For years, the company has specialized in transforming sober-suited sedans into road-going rockets with a generous helping of luxury. The latest Benz to receive the treatment is the EQS Sedan. As an all-electric sedan, Brabus couldn't just throw a couple of turbochargers into the mix and call it a day.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale

Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
RALEIGH, NC
CarBuzz.com

New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive

The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

