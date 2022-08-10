ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

Giant Slip-N-Slide Returns To Jenison Saturday

After missing the last two summers due to Covid, Jenison's Rosewood Park will again provide plenty of downhill sliding Saturday. The Giant Slip-N-Slide Will Provide 100 Feet Of Fun. The Saturday Slip-n-Slide returns after a two year absence on August 13. The event will grace the hills at Rosewood Park...
JENISON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Book Set In Michigan’s U.P. Set For Movie Adaptation Starring Daisy Ridley

There's a book called The Marsh King's Daughter which is set in Michigan's upper peninsula that will be getting a film adaption very soon starring Daisy Ridley, the actress to played Rey in the newer Star Wars films. The book is described as a "mesmerizing tale of a woman who must risk everything to hunt down the dangerous man who shaped her past and threatens to steal her future: her father" as the book details how Michigan is the setting of the story:
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names

All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property In Michigan?

Yes, you can! Except where you can't. It's a sticky wicket. Michigan State Law Is Vague, But Some Townships Strictly Forbid It. The State Law concerning mobile homes, says that "travel trailers" and "camping trailers" are not to be used as permanent residences, but can be lived in on your property for short periods as emergency shelters.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up

With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
