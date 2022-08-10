Police find burning corpse hanging in LA public park, suspect suicide

Los Angeles o fficials discovered the burnt corpse of a person hanging from a tree by a merry-go-round in a public park on Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 1:00 p.m., rangers in Griffith Park were alerted by a passerby who claimed to have seen a human body engulfed in flames, according to a report.

The rangers called police, and fire officials doused the flames.

Human remains were uncovered, but the race and gender of the corpse have not been confirmed, the report noted.

At least seven officers taped off the area while waiting for the coroner to arrive.

The burnt corpse remained in the tree, still hanging but obscured by foliage, around 2:00 p.m., according to the report.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of death is reported to be self-immolation.

Self-immolation is the act of lighting oneself on fire, and it is often done in sacrifice or protest.

The corpse may belong to a "local transient," authorities said.