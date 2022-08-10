Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her “tremendous pride” in the Government’s controversial evacuation operation following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.In a video marking the first anniversary of Operation Pitting, Ms Patel described the UK effort as “seismic” and a demonstration of the country’s “bond of trust” with those Afghans who had helped UK forces.A scathing report by MPs published earlier this year described the chaotic efforts to get the UK nationals out of the country as a “disaster”, and a “betrayal” of allies which would damage British interests for years to come.Sign up for our free newsletters here.

