ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t. Column: “The Music of Cities”

Just returned from 4 weeks of Classical Tahoe and found last year’s article every bit, if not more meaningful, in echoing the beauty of music and environment, in contrast to the accelerated direction and deterioration of our city’s environment. I spent the last 3 weeks at the 10th...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Construction Begins on Michigan Avenue Affordable Housing Development

The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall. ​​A new affordable housing project has begun construction in Santa Monica as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new development will replace the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall at 1413 Michigan Avenue near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Pico Neighborhood. This...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

OpED: Santa Monica Police Officers Association on Downtown Presence

Recently, there has been increased public dialogue around the topic of crime and public safety presence in downtown, the parks, and other areas of Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Officers Association (SMPOA) would like to bring clarity to misconceptions about these issues and correct the record on a series of falsehoods. It is unambiguous, and recent history has demonstrated that promulgating a false narrative undermines the faith and confidence of our community and makes all of us less safe.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach

A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy