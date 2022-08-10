ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

18-year-old killed in Weld County crash

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yr39_0hBvlyaf00

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The rollover crash was reported at 12:43 a.m. near Weld County Road 88, CSP said.

The crash involved one vehicle with five people inside of it. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. His identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

10-year-old boy survives I-25 crash that killed mom

The passengers, two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, were all taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when we learn more about the victims and their conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
Weld County, CO
Accidents
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 12, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of a theft Sunday in the 6900 block of 117th Avenue when someone stole a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
berthoudsurveyor.com

Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud

An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
BERTHOUD, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for suspect after car stolen with baby inside

Police in Aurora searched for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen with a 15-month-old baby inside. That vehicle, a brown RAV-4 and the child were both located a short time later. The child was found unharmed when the vehicle was located in the 9500 Block of East Colfax Avenue. The suspect was seen running away from the area. That suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-10 wearing a black baseball cap, with a black shirt, black pants and black pants. After a search for the suspect turned up nothing, police urged anyone with information about the car theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash identified

A Loveland woman killed in a crash on I-25 earlier this week has been identified. The coroner’s office said she is 32-year-old Megan Arneson. Police said Arneson was killed by concrete debris that came through the windshield of her vehicle after a semi-truck hauling a tractor that struck the overpass by Weld County 34 near Mead Monday night. Arneson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy in Arneson’s SUV was also hurt. So far, the driver of the truck hasn’t been charged in connection with the crash that shuttered both sides of the interstate for hours while engineers inspected the structural integrity of the overpass.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy