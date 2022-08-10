18-year-old killed in Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The rollover crash was reported at 12:43 a.m. near Weld County Road 88, CSP said.

The crash involved one vehicle with five people inside of it. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. His identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

The passengers, two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, were all taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when we learn more about the victims and their conditions.

