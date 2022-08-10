ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Lootpress

Man arrested in Fayette County on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Prudence man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 12, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, deputies located over 100 grams of narcotics (heroin, methamphetamines, and suboxone), numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms, and over $2500.00 in cash. In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted on-site, and the resident was found to be a prohibited person.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
GLEN JEAN, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, 55-year-old Ty Hall was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jury convicts man for Huntington-based online scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake personas via email, text messaging, online […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Elkview, WV
Charleston, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man facing battery charge after struggle with deputy

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Washington, W.Va., man with battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies on Thursday arrested Samuel David Missinne, 33, of 360 Walnut Grove, Washington, on charges of battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration and no insurance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wood County on destruction of property, the sheriff’s department said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One person dead in Kanawha County house fire

GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

