Man arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Prudence man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 12, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, deputies located over 100 grams of narcotics (heroin, methamphetamines, and suboxone), numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms, and over $2500.00 in cash. In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted on-site, and the resident was found to be a prohibited person.
Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, 55-year-old Ty Hall was shot dead in his own garage.
Jury convicts man for Huntington-based online scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake personas via email, text messaging, online […]
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man facing battery charge after struggle with deputy
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Washington, W.Va., man with battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies on Thursday arrested Samuel David Missinne, 33, of 360 Walnut Grove, Washington, on charges of battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration and no insurance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wood County on destruction of property, the sheriff’s department said.
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard...
wchstv.com
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
WSAZ
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
1 dead, suspect in custody after Kanawha City shooting
Charleston Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kanawha City, Friday evening.
wchsnetwork.com
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
