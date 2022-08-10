ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Navy recovers Super Hornet blown off USS Truman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy has recovered the F/A-18E Super Hornet from the USS Harry S. Truman that blew overboard last month during unexpected heavy inclement weather in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Navy says the aircraft was recovered last Wednesday around 9,500 feet below the water’s surface by a team from Task Force (CTF) 68.

It was pulled out using a CURV-21 remotely operated vehicle, which attached special rigging and lift lines to hoist the jet to the the multi-purpose construction vessel (MPV) Everest. The whole operation took less than 24 hours, the Navy says.

“Inherent to Task Force 68 is our ability to adapt to any mission set – we can rapidly mobilize and deploy scalable command, control, and communications, in order to seamlessly integrate and provide forward command and control when and where needed,” said CTF 68 Commodore, Capt. Geoffrey Townsend.

The Navy says the Super Hornet is being taken to a nearby military installation before it is transported back to the U.S.

One Sailor received minor injuries in the incident on July 8. The Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group was sent to the region back in December for a regularly scheduled deployment.

