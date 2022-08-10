Caswell County deputy shot multiple times, suspect barricaded surrenders

SEMORA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Caswell County sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire multiple times Wednesday morning while delivering a domestic violence protection order, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.

The suspect, who shot the deputy at approximately 9:30 a.m., went back inside the residence and surrendered as of 4 p.m., WGHP in Greensboro confirmed to CBS 17.

The deputy has since been identified as Aaron Tyndall, WGHP confirms.

The deputy shot was one of two who went to deliver the order at the residence in the 300 block of Paradise Lane near Jack Pointer Road in Semora, according to Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. The second officer has no reported injuries.

Deputy Tyndall was transported to Duke Hospital for gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back. Sgt. Ingram provided an update on his condition at about 12:15 pm.

Ingram said, “As the last that I’ve heard, he is responsive, he is alert and we’re just so thankful.”

The suspect’s family was inside the home at the time of the shooting and has since been able to escape, leaving only the shooter in the house.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at the Caswell County Jail, WGHP confirmed.

This situation bears a similar resemblance to a shooting in Wayne County last week where three deputies were shot while delivering involuntary commitment papers. In this shooting, Deputy Matthew Fishman later died and a standoff lasted for more than 8 hours between the shooter and law enforcement .

Caswell County immediately began a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the surrender and days events.

