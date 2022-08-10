Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks second scrimmage, team progress
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The ‘Noles have shown an exceptional level of competition and focus throughout the summer, growing physically and preparing for a long season ahead. Being able to get a solid look at the team, the scrimmages help the coaching staff learn who knows the playbook, who fits in the best positions, and who’s ready to play this season with only two weeks remaining in fall camp.
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell recaps Jacksonville road trip, previews scrimmage
Florida State Seminoles football is just over two weeks away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquense Dukes. To shake things up, FSU took a road trip to Jacksonville — its second straight year doing it under head coach Mike Norvell. It’s been a chance for the team to get out of its element, as well as participate in some team-strengthening activities off the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receiver Mycah Pittman on FSU’s progress through preseason
If there has been one consistent buzzword when talking with Florida State Seminoles football players throughout camp, it’s been competition. Practice after practice, players have noted the level of competition and intensity that’s been elevated throughout camp in comparison to years past. That was the idea and goal behind the staff prioritizing building up depth and talent through the transfer portal, as well as continuing to develop the talent that’s started to shine in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Mike Norvell talks FSU first day in Jacksonville
Florida State held its first practice at UNF this morning. The Seminoles will participate in practice and team activities in Jacksonville today and tomorrow. After playing in their first scrimmage of the fall camp last weekend, the coaching staff and players will be back on the field on Saturday for the Noles’ second scrimmage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions
Florida State hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017 — and even that was a 7-6 record. In that time span, it has replaced two head coaches in Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, with current head coach Mike Norvell having gone 8-13 in two years as he’s attempted to rebuild the program.
Tomahawk Nation
Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Tommy M
Here at Tomahawk Nation, we’re lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce and elevate the content we put out here covering Florida State athletics. It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human behind the words — we’re here...
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans discusses receiver room progress, competition
After 2021, when it came to the wide receiver room, head coach Mike Norvell, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and the rest of the staff knew they needed to overhaul the group to help bring the Florida State Seminoles offense to another level. They went after the position hard in...
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Bless Harris, Jammie Robinson talk Jacksonville road trip, FSU competition level
Florida State Seminoles football is midway through fall camp, with the season just two and a half weeks away. The Noles had their first practice at UNF this morning after traveling to Jacksonville shortly after practice on Wednesday. There’s been an increased sense of development and leadership throughout fall camp...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: #Tribe23 strikes again in the trenches
FSU has added another talented defensive line prospect to its recruiting class in Tavion Gadson. Zach Bolstein of 247sports caught up in-person with four-star OL commitment Roderick Kearney. An IHOP NIL deal may be in his future:. How does the rest of #Tribe23 look?. Football:. Bless Harris and Jammie Robinson...
Tomahawk Nation
Tavion Gadson commits to Florida State
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program continues to fill out its 2023 recruiting class following an eventful summer — it continued Thursday with the commitment of Savannah defensive line prospect Tavion Gadson. Gadson, who’s listed at 6’4”, 280 pounds, attends Jenkins High School and has an 87...
Comments / 0