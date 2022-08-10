ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

WTVQ

Scott Co. Schools breaks ground on new high school site

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools will soon have a new location for Scott County High School. Friday morning, the district broke ground on the new location’s 80-acre property, which used to be home to the district’s agricultural program. School officials were joined by students,...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington teachers coming full circle on first day back at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than 15 years later, three teachers have returned to Veterans Park Elementary School where they once attended as students. Wednesday was not only the Fayette County students’ first day back, but it was also Makayla Ward’s first day as a special education teacher, Mckenna Boone’s first day as a fifth grade teacher, and Allie Campbell sixth year returning as a Mental Health Specialist.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. “It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins. She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom. “Mom was like, ‘we got to get...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WINCHESTER, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

More beagles on the way for ‘Beagleville’ at Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Humane Society is calling itself “Beagleville” right now. The shelter is one of many across the nation helping The Humane Society of the United States rescue a staggering 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. So far, 2,000 of them have been rescued and taken to shelters. LHS has 15 right now but says it’s expecting to take on more.
LEXINGTON, KY
lavacacountytoday.com

Fayette County lawmen land $4,500 in Friends of NRA grants

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that it received a grant from the NRA Foundation and Friends of NRA totaling $4,500. Sheriff Keith Korenek says the grant will be used to purchase service ammunition for the enhanced firearms training for his deputies, reserve deputies and corrections personnel. “I would again like to thank Friends of NRA for their continuous support,” he said, adding that his department has received similar grants from them for years now. He also reminded everyone that the Tri-County Friends of the NRA banquet and fundraiser takes place Friday, July 29, at the Schulenburg KC Hall. Pictured, from left, Investigator Kenn Kretz, Charles Murray, Deputy Lee Phillips, John Salem, Dennis Brower, Sheriff Keith Korenek, Craig Schulz, Lt. David Beyer (Moulton ISD board member and Booster Club president) and Sgt. Ron Naumann. For more about Friends of NRA, visit www.friendsofnra.org.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Police search for shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are searching for a shooting suspect that injured one person Saturday night. LPD says they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a male victim was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera

WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY

