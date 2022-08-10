Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Scott Co. Schools breaks ground on new high school site
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools will soon have a new location for Scott County High School. Friday morning, the district broke ground on the new location’s 80-acre property, which used to be home to the district’s agricultural program. School officials were joined by students,...
WKYT 27
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in central Kentucky are back in school and safety is a top priority. In April, the legislature passed House Bill 63 requiring all school campuses to have school resource officers. We know many districts did not meet the August 1 deadline. Some districts don’t...
foxlexington.com
Lexington teachers coming full circle on first day back at school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than 15 years later, three teachers have returned to Veterans Park Elementary School where they once attended as students. Wednesday was not only the Fayette County students’ first day back, but it was also Makayla Ward’s first day as a special education teacher, Mckenna Boone’s first day as a fifth grade teacher, and Allie Campbell sixth year returning as a Mental Health Specialist.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
The festival week will include live music downtown and dining events. Organizers say they want Lexington’s culture and hospitality on display.
WKYT 27
EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. “It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins. She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom. “Mom was like, ‘we got to get...
WKYT 27
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
WKYT 27
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky. Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods. About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
foxlexington.com
Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
WTVQ
More beagles on the way for ‘Beagleville’ at Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Humane Society is calling itself “Beagleville” right now. The shelter is one of many across the nation helping The Humane Society of the United States rescue a staggering 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. So far, 2,000 of them have been rescued and taken to shelters. LHS has 15 right now but says it’s expecting to take on more.
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
WTVQ
Thousands flock to downtown Lexington for annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people flocked to downtown Lexington on Saturday morning for the annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival. This year, 18 coffee shops and roasters took part, each creating a specialty blend as well as a classic cold brew for people to sip on. Organizers say...
lavacacountytoday.com
Fayette County lawmen land $4,500 in Friends of NRA grants
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that it received a grant from the NRA Foundation and Friends of NRA totaling $4,500. Sheriff Keith Korenek says the grant will be used to purchase service ammunition for the enhanced firearms training for his deputies, reserve deputies and corrections personnel. “I would again like to thank Friends of NRA for their continuous support,” he said, adding that his department has received similar grants from them for years now. He also reminded everyone that the Tri-County Friends of the NRA banquet and fundraiser takes place Friday, July 29, at the Schulenburg KC Hall. Pictured, from left, Investigator Kenn Kretz, Charles Murray, Deputy Lee Phillips, John Salem, Dennis Brower, Sheriff Keith Korenek, Craig Schulz, Lt. David Beyer (Moulton ISD board member and Booster Club president) and Sgt. Ron Naumann. For more about Friends of NRA, visit www.friendsofnra.org.
Lexington organization and community leaders work toward equity and healing racial trauma
WKYT 27
Lexington Police search for shooting suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are searching for a shooting suspect that injured one person Saturday night. LPD says they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a male victim was...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
MaxPreps
Kentucky high school football rankings: Boyle County headlines preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Under head coach Justin Haddix, the Rebels are led by 247Sports Composite three-star wide receiver transfer Dakota Patterson and three-star Kentucky defensive end commit Tommy Ziesmer (10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles) as they venture for a third consecutive Kentucky state championship. Frederick Douglass (Lexington) comes in at No. 2 after...
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
