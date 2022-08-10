The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that it received a grant from the NRA Foundation and Friends of NRA totaling $4,500. Sheriff Keith Korenek says the grant will be used to purchase service ammunition for the enhanced firearms training for his deputies, reserve deputies and corrections personnel. “I would again like to thank Friends of NRA for their continuous support,” he said, adding that his department has received similar grants from them for years now. He also reminded everyone that the Tri-County Friends of the NRA banquet and fundraiser takes place Friday, July 29, at the Schulenburg KC Hall. Pictured, from left, Investigator Kenn Kretz, Charles Murray, Deputy Lee Phillips, John Salem, Dennis Brower, Sheriff Keith Korenek, Craig Schulz, Lt. David Beyer (Moulton ISD board member and Booster Club president) and Sgt. Ron Naumann. For more about Friends of NRA, visit www.friendsofnra.org.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO