San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You

Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

San Antonio Is All of a Sudden a Great Public Art Destination

On a wall at the corner of New Braunfels and Hays Streets, in San Antonio’s historically African American East Side, a bright mural depicts a bacchanal of Black, brown, and white folks dancing to a raucous jazz band. Everything is in motion: a red-suited singer wailing on the mic, the sax player and trumpeter trying hard to keep up, and the line of angular dancers seemingly poised to jump out of the painting. It’s an eye-catching scene that pays tribute to the multiracial music venues of San Antonio’s past, long-gone places such as the Eastwood Country Club and the Keyhole Club.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations

There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

