San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction
SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
New downtown spot Sojourn brings tropical drinks, eats to San Antonio
Vibes, flavors at the new Sojourn are a meeting of far away and familiar.
Texas Monthly
San Antonio Is All of a Sudden a Great Public Art Destination
On a wall at the corner of New Braunfels and Hays Streets, in San Antonio’s historically African American East Side, a bright mural depicts a bacchanal of Black, brown, and white folks dancing to a raucous jazz band. Everything is in motion: a red-suited singer wailing on the mic, the sax player and trumpeter trying hard to keep up, and the line of angular dancers seemingly poised to jump out of the painting. It’s an eye-catching scene that pays tribute to the multiracial music venues of San Antonio’s past, long-gone places such as the Eastwood Country Club and the Keyhole Club.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market
Vietnamese huevos rancheros are an early standout for The Night Market.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
San Antonio's Taco Rumble is back, plus all the food news you missed this week
Tickets are on sale now.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
mySanAntonio.com
