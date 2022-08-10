Read full article on original website
Mizzou Athletics launches new ticket program
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics launched a one-of-a-kind ticket program where both students and athletes can earn a profit on Friday afternoon. The new initiative will allow students to make money selling single-game tickets to any sporting event on campus. Students who sign up will earn 20 percent commission on any ticket sold. The program includes all sports on Mizzou's campus including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and more.
Former MU linebacker named assistant AD/NIL
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics named former Tiger linebacker Brandon Lee the first-ever assistant athletic director for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), on Thursday. Lee played for MU 2014 to 2018, finishing his career with more than 120 total tackles, including seven for a loss. Off the gridiron, he also served in the SEC's leadership council, as he attended the 2018 NCAA convention.
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Wreck slowing traffic on I-70 near Boone/Callaway County line
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Belle man dead after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man from Belle is dead after a crash in Gasconade County late Friday night. The crash happened on Missouri Highway 28 west of Myer Rd at 10 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report says, 37-year-old Emil Jones was driving his 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 too fast on a curve when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the, hit an embankment and ejected him.
Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning
(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
Man shot during family disturbance in west Jefferson City
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
