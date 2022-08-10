ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Mizzou Athletics launches new ticket program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics launched a one-of-a-kind ticket program where both students and athletes can earn a profit on Friday afternoon. The new initiative will allow students to make money selling single-game tickets to any sporting event on campus. Students who sign up will earn 20 percent commission on any ticket sold. The program includes all sports on Mizzou's campus including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and more.
Former MU linebacker named assistant AD/NIL

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics named former Tiger linebacker Brandon Lee the first-ever assistant athletic director for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), on Thursday. Lee played for MU 2014 to 2018, finishing his career with more than 120 total tackles, including seven for a loss. Off the gridiron, he also served in the SEC's leadership council, as he attended the 2018 NCAA convention.
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Multiple people were injured Friday night after a crash involving several motorcycles. Those involved in the crash, were veterans of the Central Missouri Honor Flight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek in Callaway County just after 9:30 p.m. The Central Missouri Honor Flight's The post Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Belle man dead after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man from Belle is dead after a crash in Gasconade County late Friday night. The crash happened on Missouri Highway 28 west of Myer Rd at 10 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report says, 37-year-old Emil Jones was driving his 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 too fast on a curve when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the, hit an embankment and ejected him.
Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning

(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting

A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is facing prosecution after witnesses say he beat a pitbull on Thursday. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Darryl Foney with animal abuse. Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, dragging it across the ground and...
