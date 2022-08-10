Read full article on original website
Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX
As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Michael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake Music
In 2010, Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael, came out. Fans across the globe were ecstatic to hear unreleased music from the King of Pop, but upon listening, many believed the vocals on the records weren't his. For a while, many alluded that it was simply a conspiracy theory, but MJ's estate took the matter rather seriously.
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
NBA YoungBoy's "The Last Slimeto" First Week Sales Projections Are In
The Last Slimeto has arrived. NBA YoungBoy's massive 30-track project is making waves, and includes features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. YoungBoy's mixtape, Colors, was a big streaming hit earlier this year, debuting at #3 on the charts. Now, the numbers are in for the Baton Rouge rapper's newest effort, and they're looking pretty good.
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Defends Her Dad After The Game's Diss
Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, came to her father's defense on Twitter, Friday night, after The Game released a diss track aimed at the legendary rapper titled, "The Black Slim Shady." In a pair of posts, Jade labeled The Game, "obsessed." "If you have to make a song 10mins...
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Joony Adds 9 Tracks To The "Pretty In Black" Deluxe Version
Joony is a 21-year-old artist from Maryland who started his career from the ground up. He began his journey into the industry by uploading music to SoundCloud-- like many others. After that, the rest was history, as he developed a distinct sound and formed a supportive fanbase. Over the years, he's evolved as an artist and has strived to keep his listeners intrigued with every release.
Run The Jewels Perform Stripped-Back Version Of "A Few Words For The Firing Squad" On "Late Show"
Run The Jewels, the critically acclaimed duo made up of El-P and Killer Mike, have never shied away from getting political. They were among the over 600 musicians who called for a boycott of Israel after the country besieged Gaza last year. Their fourth album, RTJ4, came out in June of 2020, near the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that seized the United States following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Much of the album directly addressed the injustices that were being protested.
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
Kanye West Brings Mystery Woman To Home In Malibu
Kanye West has been taking a step back from the public eye as of late. While he is spotted in public from time to time, it is clear that he is not going out of his way to be seen. Instead, he is simply living his day-to-day life and going about his business.
50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"
On Friday, The Game released his sprawling new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The album cycle has seen Game stirring up many of his old beefs. As such, the credits behind the rapper's classic record The Documentary have once more been under scrutiny. Just a few days ago, an old hard drive resurfaced with 50 Cent's demo of "Higher."
Jennifer Lopez Shares Support For Britney Spears Amid Kevin Federline Drama
Jennifer Lopez showed her support for Britney Spears on Saturday by telling the iconic pop star to "stay strong" amid her ongoing feud with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Lopez shared the words of encouragement on her Instagram Story by publishing a since-deleted post from Spears in which she writes about Lopez.
Black Thought & Danger Mouse Release Stellar Joint Album "Cheat Codes"
An album you didn't know you needed has Hip Hop Heads in a tizzy this New Music Friday (August 12). Two respected industry veterans have collided on Cheat Codes, which hosts a remarkable production and equally exceptional bars from Danger Mouse and Black Thought. They came together to create a project that emphasized both of their talents, and it didn't miss a beat.
Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away, Tributes Pour In For The Beloved Actor
The culture of comedy may be expansive, but many still operate in tight-knit circles. You can revisit interviews from some of the most successful, globally-recognized comedians as they speak of meeting many of their fellow jokesters prior to them becoming famous, as they performed shows at small bars or clubs. This is a community that often takes care of one another and defends each other against scandals, but today, many comedians have come together to mourn the passing of one of their own, Teddy Ray.
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
Juelz Santana Talks Getting A Face Tattoo, Drake Responds
Drake got a face tattoo in honor of this mother yesterday, and revealed the new ink on Instagram. Now, Juelz Santana seems to want to follow suit. In a post to Instagram on Friday, Santana showed off a face tattoo idea of his own. His picture shows him with a drawing of the logo for his I Can't Feel My Face company on his forehead. In the caption of the photo, the Harlem rapper wrote, "Now I really @icantfeelmyfacellc." He also shouted out Drake: "Drake Did It.. I’m On My @djkhaled #ILikeWhatDrakeLike. WeInMotion… #BackOutSide."
