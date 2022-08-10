ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail

By Madalyn Buursma
 3 days ago

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed near Plainwell on Wednesday.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township, according to Michigan State Police . It said a SUV hit a woman who was crossing the road after getting the mail from her mailbox.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP.

MSP identified her as Roberta Sites, a 70-year-old from Gun Plain Township.

The SUV driver, a 37-year-old woman from Shelbyville, was not hurt, troopers say.

Marsh Road was closed from Pierce Road to 6th Street for about four hours due to the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

— News 8’s Anna Skog contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Cynthia Robinson
3d ago

ppl keep your eyes on the street hands on steering wheel. n keep those fingers off your phone please. n keep mouth shut so u can't answer phone. just sad

Reply(1)
3
 

MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
