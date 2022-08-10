MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed near Plainwell on Wednesday.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township, according to Michigan State Police . It said a SUV hit a woman who was crossing the road after getting the mail from her mailbox.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP.

MSP identified her as Roberta Sites, a 70-year-old from Gun Plain Township.

The SUV driver, a 37-year-old woman from Shelbyville, was not hurt, troopers say.

Marsh Road was closed from Pierce Road to 6th Street for about four hours due to the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

— News 8’s Anna Skog contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.