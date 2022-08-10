Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
FOX Sports
Tom Brady taking leave of absence to 'deal with personal things' | THE HERD
Tampa Bay Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles shared that Tom Brady has decided to take a leave of absence to 'deal with personal things.' Colin Cowherd explains why he has no problem with Brady doing it.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
FOX Sports
Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45...
FOX Sports
Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player
Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
FOX Sports
Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD
Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
FOX Sports
Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?
There's a new twist in the ongoing Lamar Jackson contract negation saga, with the former NFL MVP reportedly asking for a fully guaranteed deal worth more than $230 million from the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, making his potential extension a major topic throughout an offseason...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant reportedly eyes Celtics as 'desired landing spot' | THE HERD
Days after Kevin Durant gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum to either trade him or fire the Sean Marks-Steve Nash duo, he revealed the Boston Celtics as his 'desired landing spot.' The Celtics were in the KD sweepstakes after offering to trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick. KD also expressed his interest in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the latest KD offseason chapter.
FOX Sports
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
FOX Sports
Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
FOX Sports
Notre Dame loses WR Davis; names QB Buchner starter
Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to...
FOX Sports
Should Browns trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
As Jimmy Garoppolo waits to find out which team he'll be playing for this year, a new suitor might be entering the chat. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering acquiring the San Francisco 49ers' former starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases significantly upon appeal. The Browns are awaiting the ruling of Peter C. Harvey, who confirmed that the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban for Watson.
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
FOX Sports
Why Derek Carr is an 'indisputably elite quarterback' | THE HERD
Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the now-Las Vegas Raiders, looking to go on a big playoff run after a Wild Card elimination last season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Carr is in a division with arguably the most competitive QBs in the NFL but is the most underrated? Colin Cowherd defends Carr.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Will refs' point of emphasis change have a betting impact?
As teams started their preseason games, the NFL released its points of emphasis for the 2022 season: illegal contact and clarification about roughing the passer. One of these can really impact games from a betting perspective, so let's talk about it. It’s fun to complain about the officiating on social...
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa reflects on Dolphins interest in Tom Brady | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Tua Tagovailoa reflected on the Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady this offseason, saying quote: The only thing that gets frustrating is if you hear it everyday or if you see it everyday..I'm still here. To me, that's all noise at this point.' Hear what Emmanuel Acho has to say about Tua's situation.
FOX Sports
Browns look to Jimmy G amidst Deshaun Watson uncertainty | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Per Mary Cabot, sports writer who has extensively covered the Browns, Cleveland will consider acquiring San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson extends upon appeal. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes decide whether Jimmy G would be a good fit in Cleveland should the trade happen.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence looms large at Rams training camp
IRVINE, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams potentially have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, with All-Pro and triple crown winner Cooper Kupp lined up on one side and new addition Allen Robinson on the other. However, there's a significant drop-off on the depth chart in...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' preseason opener a chance for Tyler Smith, backups to shine
DENVER — Word to the wise: Embrace the weird. Preseason is always a strange time of year, because it's advertised as NFL football when that's not really the case. Given the money at stake and the grueling length of the regular season, more and more clubs are limiting their starters' reps in these preseason games if not pulling them from the action completely.
