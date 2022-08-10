Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Franklin Planning Board seeks more info on quarry
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Planning Board held a public hearing Aug. 4 to discuss the application for a quarry on South Bay Road by TC Gravel and to consider next steps. Upon discussing the application, board members decided that they needed more information on the possible effects of the project, and more time to review that information.
Ellsworth American
Maine’s veterans deserve better
I write this the week members of the Senate blocked a bill (Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021) to provide thousands and thousands of veterans with life-saving health care resulting from exposure to the toxic waste of burn pits as well as Agent Orange and other toxins. To date thousands of veterans from the Vietnam War to present have died from cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Without necessary health care, thousands more will die needlessly.
Ellsworth American
Hancock to use ARPA funds for road project: Fire station plan to go out for bid
HANCOCK — Hancock voters at a special town meeting on Aug. 3 approved spending $244,150 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on a road construction project on Grant Street. The construction on Grant Street, which was done to rebuild the road after it had been washed out, was...
Ellsworth American
Auction donations sought to support literacy
BLUE HILL — Rosanna’s Readers, a new Blue Hill Fair vendor, will be holding a chance auction and 50/50 raffle at the 2022 Blue Hill Fair, which runs from Sept. 1-5, and is looking for donations of additional auction items through Aug. 18. Rosanna’s Readers will have a...
Ellsworth American
Montessori school moving to new location
ELLSWORTH — A local independent school is looking to expand. Seabreeze Independent School, a local Montessori school opened during the pandemic by Elizabeth Harriman and her husband, has been operating out of a building at 25 Guptil Farm Way. But Harriman applied for a permit in July to build a new school building on Christian Ridge Road.
Ellsworth American
New approach needed on library funding
I continue to see letters in the EA relating to the library budget cuts. While well intended, these are unlikely to have any beneficial effect. The idea of appealing to civic pride or duty in elected city government is outmoded since these ideals have long since ceased to be motivators. These days everything is politicized, and elected city government seeks to woo the votes of special interest groups, regardless of whether this makes Ellsworth a better place to live or not. Hitherto, the library has avoided any attempt at promoting itself as a special interest group that can exert pressure at the ballot box. While it continues to do so, its fortunes will continue to decline.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth School Board meeting takes detour on question of public comment
ELLSWORTH — An otherwise routine School Board meeting was disrupted, briefly, ahead of the public comment period. The meeting, held the night of Aug. 9, began with the recognition of the Ellsworth High School baseball team for winning the Class B state title back in June. EHS Principal Dan...
Ellsworth American
Siren hits high note in ERR
BROOKLIN — Wooden boats sailed through the Eggemoggin Reach on Saturday in a three-day-long regatta that harnesses competition and fun in an environment steeped in natural beauty. The wooden boats were brought to the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta through the feeder races, the Castine Classic Yacht Regatta on Aug. 4 and the Camden Classic on Aug. 5.
Ellsworth American
Theater artist wins Princess Grace Award
DEER ISLE — Theater maker and poet Kate Russell has been named as a 2022 Princess Grace Award winner. Russell was nominated for the award by Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, where she was featured as a visiting artist in 2018. She is the founding artistic director of Threadbare Theatre Workshop.
