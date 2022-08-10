ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Isle, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Auction donations sought to support literacy

BLUE HILL — Rosanna’s Readers, a new Blue Hill Fair vendor, will be holding a chance auction and 50/50 raffle at the 2022 Blue Hill Fair, which runs from Sept. 1-5, and is looking for donations of additional auction items through Aug. 18. Rosanna’s Readers will have a...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Siren hits high note in ERR

BROOKLIN — Wooden boats sailed through the Eggemoggin Reach on Saturday in a three-day-long regatta that harnesses competition and fun in an environment steeped in natural beauty. The wooden boats were brought to the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta through the feeder races, the Castine Classic Yacht Regatta on Aug. 4 and the Camden Classic on Aug. 5.
BROOKLIN, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine’s veterans deserve better

I write this the week members of the Senate blocked a bill (Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021) to provide thousands and thousands of veterans with life-saving health care resulting from exposure to the toxic waste of burn pits as well as Agent Orange and other toxins. To date thousands of veterans from the Vietnam War to present have died from cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Without necessary health care, thousands more will die needlessly.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Deer Isle, ME
Local
Maine Education
Ellsworth American

New approach needed on library funding

I continue to see letters in the EA relating to the library budget cuts. While well intended, these are unlikely to have any beneficial effect. The idea of appealing to civic pride or duty in elected city government is outmoded since these ideals have long since ceased to be motivators. These days everything is politicized, and elected city government seeks to woo the votes of special interest groups, regardless of whether this makes Ellsworth a better place to live or not. Hitherto, the library has avoided any attempt at promoting itself as a special interest group that can exert pressure at the ballot box. While it continues to do so, its fortunes will continue to decline.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Disaster waiting to happen

When crossing the street at the lower corner of Main/State/Water streets (between Serendib and Emmaus Center) pedestrians put themselves in great danger and it is only a matter of time before there is either a serious accident or a fatality. There is so much going on at that intersection and drivers are focused on the traffic (or sometimes their phones) and the crosswalk where pedestrians wait for the light to cross is obscured by both the corner itself and vehicles waiting to either make a left onto State or continue straight.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Franklin Planning Board seeks more info on quarry

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Planning Board held a public hearing Aug. 4 to discuss the application for a quarry on South Bay Road by TC Gravel and to consider next steps. Upon discussing the application, board members decided that they needed more information on the possible effects of the project, and more time to review that information.
FRANKLIN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy