I continue to see letters in the EA relating to the library budget cuts. While well intended, these are unlikely to have any beneficial effect. The idea of appealing to civic pride or duty in elected city government is outmoded since these ideals have long since ceased to be motivators. These days everything is politicized, and elected city government seeks to woo the votes of special interest groups, regardless of whether this makes Ellsworth a better place to live or not. Hitherto, the library has avoided any attempt at promoting itself as a special interest group that can exert pressure at the ballot box. While it continues to do so, its fortunes will continue to decline.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO