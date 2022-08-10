ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Despite public anger, no progress in Iraq political deadlock

BAGHDAD (AP) — Weeks after followers of an influential cleric stormed parliament, Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of abating, despite rising public anger over a debilitating gridlock that has further weakened the country's caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services. Iraq's two rival Shiite political...
The Independent

Boris Johnson spotted in Greece on second holiday in two weeks amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has been spotted in Greece enjoying his second summer holiday in two weeks despite the deepening cost of living crisis.The prime minister has been accused of leading a “zombie government” and failing to provide reassurance to families anxious about soaring energy bills expected to hit almost £3,600 this October.Labour accused Johnson of treating his final weeks in office as “one big party”, after he was filmed with shopping for groceries in a supermarket in Greece.Greek news websites reported that Johnson and his wife Carrie was in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, and only a few hours...
SFGate

In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help

NOVOSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As battles raged around Kyiv, one Russian advance was stopped in front of Maria Metla’s home. Artillery gutted most of the house, while the rest was pulverized by tank fire. Metla, 66, is now counting on her neighbors to have somewhere to live this...
