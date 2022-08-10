ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota

The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?

Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce

One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener

Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson makes immediate impact in Lions debut

The Detroit Lions took local kid Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help fortify their previously struggling defense under head coach Dan Campbell. Hutchinson’s selection was in no way a surprise. He was an All-American performer for the Michigan Wolverines and was considered one of the better edge pass-rush prospects in years leading up to the annual event.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement

Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy