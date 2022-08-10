Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Yardbarker
Report sheds some light on Tom Brady’s unusual leave of absence
Tom Brady will not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the next nine days due to what has been described as a personal matter, and we may now have a better idea of why the seven-time Super Bowl champion is taking time off. Bucs head coach Todd...
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?
Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson seeking fully guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230M deal
With Week 1 of the NFL season just a month away, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still doesn't have a contract agreement with the team beyond the 2022 season. Jackson was always going to get paid a hefty amount, but a shift in the quarterback market may have changed his asking price.
Buccaneers' Devin White: 'We're praying for' Tom Brady amid 'personal problems'
For the second time this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from team practices for "personal" reasons. Unlike the last time, Brady's latest absence won't be brief. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller will remain away from...
Yardbarker
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Yardbarker
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
Yardbarker
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce
One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
Yardbarker
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener
Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson makes immediate impact in Lions debut
The Detroit Lions took local kid Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help fortify their previously struggling defense under head coach Dan Campbell. Hutchinson’s selection was in no way a surprise. He was an All-American performer for the Michigan Wolverines and was considered one of the better edge pass-rush prospects in years leading up to the annual event.
2022 New York Jets win total: Are things really turning around for Gang Green?
The New York Jets have been struggling for years, but perhaps they are on a path back to some degree of relevance this season. That does not mean they are ready to challenge Buffalo in the AFC East but more obvious competitiveness on the field is expected. There are a...
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky a 'long shot' to replace Daniel Jones for Giants in 2023?
2017 first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky failed to find a long-term home with the Chicago Bears and then spent the 2021 NFL season as a backup with the Buffalo Bills, where he was first introduced to then-Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and then-Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The New...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Yardbarker
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
