Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely due to medical issue, university announces

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Athletics program announced that their quarterback will be out due to medical issues.

According to the university, junior quarterback Sam Hartman will be out for “an extended period of time” due to treatment for what the school says is a “non-football-related” medical issue.

“Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition. The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain,” Wake Forest Athletics wrote. “Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate.”

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process. I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches,” Sam Hartman said.

Head Coach Dave Clawson said that Hartman is “the true embodiment of a leader” and “one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach.” He talked about Hartman’s record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021 during his tenure as captain, calling him “intensely focused” on the betterment of his teammates.

“He is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery,” Clawson said.

“Our number one priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes,” John Currie, Wake Forest’s Director of Athletics wrote. “Sam Hartman represents everything right about intercollegiate athletics and the unparalleled team culture Coach Clawson has built at Wake Forest. We know all of Deacon Nation is in his corner.”

If you’d like to send notes of support to Sam and his family during this time, you can email Wake Forest Athletics at wfsports@wfu.edu .

