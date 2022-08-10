Read full article on original website
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students
BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights
Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas
It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
Kelly Football ready to rise under new leadership
Beaumont, Tx — The Kelly Bulldogs have an entirely new football staff, starting with a new Head Coach in Mike Long. The Bulldogs are looking to rise under the new direction in the new year.
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Judge McDaniel lifting Hardin County burn ban, urges public to use caution
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's issuing an order lifting the Hardin County burn ban, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday. He urges the public to use extreme caution when doing outdoor burning, especially for people who live in Village Mills, Wildwood, Votaw and Thicket, where less rain has fallen and the drought remains severe.
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
The Lutcher Theater's 2022-2023 season to include The Blue Man Group & holiday favorites
ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts located in Orange has released their 2022-2023 season line up. Spotlight Package tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale August 15. "The advantage of purchasing a Season Spotlight Package is the choice of four or more shows,...
Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop
BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
Status of Port Neches Riverfront project
PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old
GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
