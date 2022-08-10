Read full article on original website
10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer
The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet News and Happenings
The Friends of the Acushnet Public Library are having a special raffle fundraiser during the month of August, in conjunction with the library’s summer concert series (listing follows). The Friends are raffling chances for five great prizes. Through generous donations from local businesses, prizes include a $50 gift card...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC to consider ‘attainable’ housing
At a public hearing on a proposed four-house subdivision, commissioners discussed the concept of “attainable housing” at their Thursday night meeting when describing the Island’s current housing needs. The request from South Mountain Company to purchase 3.17-acres from Island Co-Housings’ 29-acre Red Arrow Road in West Tisbury...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board won’t hear of noise restrictions
The West Tisbury select board took a laissez-faire stance on a noise restriction idea presented to them during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10. Marc Rosenbaum, West Tisbury resident and founder of Energysmiths, advocated for a “construction noise ban” similar to Edgartown’s zoning bylaws or Newton’s zoning ordinances.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student
Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
MSPCA in urgent need of adopters for 100+ goats
More than 100 goats are in need of special homes following an investigation and seizure from a Dighton, Massachusetts, property, according to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Attention Cat Lovers: The Cutest Event is Coming to Zeiterion Theatre 9/18
Let’s be real, if you are a cat lover (like me), then your social media feed is most likely comprised of cute kittens acting strangely, being silly, or simply just being cats, and each video is more entertaining than the next. What if I told you there is a...
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
NECN
Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
