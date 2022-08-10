Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Time Out Global
5 Relais & Châteaux properties you should road trip to from Boston
New England is blessed with a few months of dreamy summer weather. One of the best ways to savor it is by visiting the various nooks and crannies that are our beaches, mountains and fishing villages on a weekend getaway. We are also blessed with high-end properties, within driving distance of Boston, in those nooks and crannies. Did you know that you can road trip to multiple Relais & Châteaux properties from Boston? Here is a weekend itinerary where you can stop by at least five without getting tired from the driving.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven TV crew picks up latest award
The Fairhaven Cable TV crew took the trip to Chicago to pick up their “Best Children’s Program” Hometown Media Award from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation on June 29th. “We had an incredible time,” wrote Alyssa Botelho who co-wrote the film with Nick Doyle (see 5/19/22 issue).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC to consider ‘attainable’ housing
At a public hearing on a proposed four-house subdivision, commissioners discussed the concept of “attainable housing” at their Thursday night meeting when describing the Island’s current housing needs. The request from South Mountain Company to purchase 3.17-acres from Island Co-Housings’ 29-acre Red Arrow Road in West Tisbury...
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
WPFO
Bachelorette parties are 'destroying' LGBT 'safe spaces,' researchers claim
BOSTON (TND) — A pair of researchers are targeting straight, largely white women for allegedly invading LGBT "safe spaces" during bachelorette parties in a phenomenon labeled "hetrification." “Hetrification" is apparently a combination of the terms "heterosexual" and "gentrification." In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, researchers Vincent Jones II...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board won’t hear of noise restrictions
The West Tisbury select board took a laissez-faire stance on a noise restriction idea presented to them during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10. Marc Rosenbaum, West Tisbury resident and founder of Energysmiths, advocated for a “construction noise ban” similar to Edgartown’s zoning bylaws or Newton’s zoning ordinances.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
Thrillist
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSPCA in urgent need of adopters for 100+ goats
More than 100 goats are in need of special homes following an investigation and seizure from a Dighton, Massachusetts, property, according to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident
(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Double vessel rescue in Aquinnah
A rescue attempt off the coast of Aquinnah led to another rescue when a TowBoat US vessel capsized trying to tow a center console named Son of Kuffie. According to Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi, the roughly 24-feet long Son of Kuffie ran aground in an area called Dogfish Bar, a popular fishing spot off Aquinnah, on Wednesday, August 10. Since there was no immediate danger, the U.S. Coast Guard did not go to help the aground vessel.
Comments / 0