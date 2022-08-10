ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thechronicle.news

Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor

Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29

ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23. Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

GOP adds to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known as a "book-closing" report, shows that Florida has 5,191,018 registered Republicans eligible to vote in the primaries, while Democrats totaled 4,962,064. Another 3,905,562 voters are not affiliated with a party, while the rest of the state's voters are registered with third parties. The new data also show Republicans continuing to extend their registration edge after overtaking Democrats last year. As an example, Republicans had a registration lead of 202,321 voters as of June 30, with the advantage jumping to 228,954 by the July 25 book-closing deadline, according to information posted on the Division of Elections website.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
MELBOURNE, FL
cltampa.com

Florida Democratic lawmakers call for Attorney General investigation into FPL

Four Democratic lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate Florida Power & Light (FPL) following repeated scandals involving the utility company, Florida’s largest. Reps. Anna V. Eskamani, Joy Goff-Marcil, Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Carlos Guillermo Smith said recent reports have exposed ample evidence of malfeasance at...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE

