thechronicle.news
Opinion | Andrew Warren: Ron DeSantis fired me for doing my job as a prosecutor
Andrew Warren was elected state legal professional for Florida’s thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which covers the town of Tampa and Hillsborough County, in 2016 and 2020. For practically 4 years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pursued an strategy to governing that has violated the freedoms of individuals in our state, inventing no matter enemies would assist him in his ambition to be the subsequent Donald Trump.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity as
Seminole Tribe Sends $1 Million To Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida contributed $1 million to Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee on Aug. 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee received from July 30
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23. Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
GOP adds to voter registration edge in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known as a "book-closing" report, shows that Florida has 5,191,018 registered Republicans eligible to vote in the primaries, while Democrats totaled 4,962,064. Another 3,905,562 voters are not affiliated with a party, while the rest of the state's voters are registered with third parties. The new data also show Republicans continuing to extend their registration edge after overtaking Democrats last year. As an example, Republicans had a registration lead of 202,321 voters as of June 30, with the advantage jumping to 228,954 by the July 25 book-closing deadline, according to information posted on the Division of Elections website.
New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’
This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
wlrn.org
Here are the constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November
There will be three Constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot this November:. This would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a way to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution. The commission is made up...
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
cltampa.com
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd is upset over the 'Promoting Access to Voting' order
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd joined 14 other Republican secretaries of state in requesting the White House rescind a 2021 executive order labeled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. A letter signed by Byrd and the other state elections officials said the March 7, 2021, executive order, would “duplicate voter...
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
cltampa.com
Florida Democratic lawmakers call for Attorney General investigation into FPL
Four Democratic lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate Florida Power & Light (FPL) following repeated scandals involving the utility company, Florida’s largest. Reps. Anna V. Eskamani, Joy Goff-Marcil, Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Carlos Guillermo Smith said recent reports have exposed ample evidence of malfeasance at...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida's Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard...
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
How a small Michigan college is spreading ‘classical education’ in FL schools
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone examines the Florida history of a small, Christian Michigan college helping to make it happen.
