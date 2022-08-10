ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans

Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Madison Rayne
Fightful

Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'

Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Fightful

Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP

Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Fightful

Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury

Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Fightful

Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks

NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Fightful

AEW Fight Forever Showcase Trailer Revealed

Official gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever has been released. On Friday, THQ Nordic revealed gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever. The footage showed Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker playing the game with Baker's video game model beating up Adam Cole's video game model. Mini games were also highlighted in the trailer.
Fightful

Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting

No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
Fightful

Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard

Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Fightful

Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract

Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
Fightful

Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
Fightful

Fightful

