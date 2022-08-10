Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP
Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury
Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Goldberg: Brock Lesnar Came Up With The Idea For 90-Second Bout At WWE Survivor Series 2016
After 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned at WWE Survivor Series 2016 to clash with Brock Lesnar. Before his return, Goldberg's match in wrestling was at WrestleMania 20 against Lesnar as both men were on their way out of the company. The bout was tied into the promotion...
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
CM Punk Is Back, WWE Returns, AEW Quake By The Lake | Grapsody Podcast 8/13/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 13, 2022!
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
AEW Fight Forever Showcase Trailer Revealed
Official gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever has been released. On Friday, THQ Nordic revealed gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever. The footage showed Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker playing the game with Baker's video game model beating up Adam Cole's video game model. Mini games were also highlighted in the trailer.
Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting
No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
Rey Mysterio: I Never Had Desire To Go Anywhere Else, It's Always Been WWE
Rey Mysterio's heart has always been in WWE. WWE is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in 2022, and though he left the company from 2015 to 2018, Mysterio's home was always WWE. “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my...
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract
Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
AJ Styles: I Never Thought There'd Be A Time Where I Didn't Work For Vince McMahon
AJ Styles reflects on the retirement of Vince McMahon. There was a time when it appeared that AJ Styles would never work for WWE. Of course, since 2016, it's become difficult to picture present-day WWE without AJ. AJ Styles credits a lot of his WWE success to his ability to...
