Multiple wrecks stall eastbound traffic on Pascagoula bridge. Here’s what to know.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking Jackson County to take alternate routes after multiple wrecks occurred on the Pascagoula River Bridge.

MHP said they are working to clear the accidents in the eastbound lanes, according to a Twitter post.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays for about 90 minutes and drivers should take caution when approaching the area.

MDOT traffic cameras show troopers blocking one of the lanes and long line of traffic in the other.

Jackson County is under a flash flood warning until noon . Severe weather has impacted traffic across the Coast Wednesday morning.