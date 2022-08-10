ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina Supreme Court: Carolina Ale House can’t say COVID-19 caused ‘physical loss or damage’

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098dtB_0hBvf2HE00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina restaurant franchise can’t say that COVID-19 caused physical damage to its businesses, according to an answer Wednesday from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The decision stems from five questions posed to the state court regarding language in the insurance policy for Sullivan Management, LLC, which owns Carolina Ale House. The supreme court issued an answer to the “certified question” regarding physical damage, but said the other four should be answered by other courts.

Carolina Ale House has a handful of locations in South Carolina, including in Myrtle Beach. It also has restaurants in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

The court heard arguments in the case on June 8, and published its decision Wednesday morning.

Sullivan Management filed a claim with Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company and Allianz GLOBAL Risks US Insurance Company stating that Gov. Henry McMaster’s March 2020 executive order temporarily barring indoor restaurant dining falls under the insurance policy’s criteria for “direct physical loss or damage” and caused it to lose profits. The claim was denied.

“Physical loss or damage” has to be “discernable,” the court stated, citing different dictionaries’ interpretations of terms.

“The contention that a government shut-down order caused direct physical loss or damage is meritless,” the court wrote. “While the order prohibiting indoor dining certainly affected Sullivan’s financial well-being, the order itself was not directly physical.”

The company argued that the presence of virus particles counts as physical damage, according to the ruling. However, the court said that “loss connotates destruction.”

“While Sullivan took steps to mitigate the spread, such as increasing cleaning or installing plexiglass, these acts are different than restoring damaged or loss property,” the ruling reads. “In other words, Sullivan had nothing to ‘repair, replace, or rebuild[,]’ thus further demonstrating that direct physical loss or damage requires something material and tangible.”

The South Carolina Supreme Court is aware of “the tidal wave of litigation” hitting other circuits nationwide regarding if the loss of income from the shutdowns fall under insurance plans, according to the ruling.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Georgia State
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Reuters

Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
Soul Screwed Series

On-and-Off Girlfriend Murdered Missing S.C. Boyfriend Who Was Discovered in a Fresh GraveAccording to Officials.

According to WSPA, the female whom officers incriminated in her so-called boyfriend’s disappearance is currently facing charges of murder. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, who was apprehended before the accusations is in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying information to detectives working on the case for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Public Health#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Carolina Ale House#Sullivan Management#Llc#The Supreme Court#Allianz
960 The Ref

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C. announced their resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, comes less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
KENLY, NC
UPI News

Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County GOP censures Sen. Lindsey Graham over support for gun reforms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Republican Party has unanimously censured South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for supporting gun reforms passed in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack. The resolution approved on Aug. 1 and released overnight expressed formal disapproval of Graham “for his […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

66K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy