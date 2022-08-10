ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31

A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
St Davids: Roads reopen after large corn fields fire put out

About 30 firefighters tackled a blaze which spread across five corn fields on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, at 13:30 BST. Mid and West Wales fire service said at 20:00 BST they had damped down and the fire was now out.
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire

Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC

A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash

A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
Cruise ship in Moray Firth medical emergency

A lifeboat had to be launched after a passenger took unwell on a cruise ship in the Moray Firth. The liner had left Invergordon in the Highlands and was bound for Edinburgh when the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening. RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was sent out to the cruise ship...
Man racially abused in car park

A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby

A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield. The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road. The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the...
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Pilot lost control of helicopter before Dorset crash

A pilot who lost control of the helicopter he was flying was knocked out during the crash, a report found. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries near Organford, Dorset, on 15 July 2021. He was flying from a private site in Dorset to an aerodrome in Somerset. Investigators said a number...
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
Modern slavery accused helped man with banking, court told

A man accused of modern slavery offences registered a vulnerable Latvian man's bank account to his home address to help him, a court has heard. Normunds Freiburgs told a jury he never accessed Rolands Kazoks' account or withdrew money without his permission. Mr Kazoks said he was forced to work...
Bradford duo behind £150k robberies snared by own trackers

Two men who used high-tech trackers to monitor their victims' movements have been jailed for 15 years after being snared by their own devices. Michael Crosdale, 28, and Robert Fairweather, 29, stole cash, jewellery and cars in raids in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and London in 2021. Police described their scheme...
