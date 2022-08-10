Read full article on original website
Related
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
BBC
St Davids: Roads reopen after large corn fields fire put out
About 30 firefighters tackled a blaze which spread across five corn fields on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, at 13:30 BST. Mid and West Wales fire service said at 20:00 BST they had damped down and the fire was now out.
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Manchester nurse who had car cleaned after son's crime struck off
A mental health nurse who had her car valeted to help her son after he shot a man in it has been struck off. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) heard Patricia Dean had the car she leased from the NHS cleaned after her son shot a man in the back seat in January 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cruise ship in Moray Firth medical emergency
A lifeboat had to be launched after a passenger took unwell on a cruise ship in the Moray Firth. The liner had left Invergordon in the Highlands and was bound for Edinburgh when the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening. RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was sent out to the cruise ship...
BBC
Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
BBC
Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby
A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield. The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road. The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Pilot lost control of helicopter before Dorset crash
A pilot who lost control of the helicopter he was flying was knocked out during the crash, a report found. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries near Organford, Dorset, on 15 July 2021. He was flying from a private site in Dorset to an aerodrome in Somerset. Investigators said a number...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Modern slavery accused helped man with banking, court told
A man accused of modern slavery offences registered a vulnerable Latvian man's bank account to his home address to help him, a court has heard. Normunds Freiburgs told a jury he never accessed Rolands Kazoks' account or withdrew money without his permission. Mr Kazoks said he was forced to work...
BBC
Bradford duo behind £150k robberies snared by own trackers
Two men who used high-tech trackers to monitor their victims' movements have been jailed for 15 years after being snared by their own devices. Michael Crosdale, 28, and Robert Fairweather, 29, stole cash, jewellery and cars in raids in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and London in 2021. Police described their scheme...
Comments / 0