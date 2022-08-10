The first day of school for Anderson-Shiro CISD is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Navasota ISD begins Monday, Aug. 22. I hope everyone has a great school year. There will be a benefit for Otis Greenwood Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Plantersville-Stoneham VFD. Otis is in the hospital recovering from surgery and the fundraiser is dedicated to assisting in paying the medical expenses. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. The following will be served: twomeat plate for $15; turkey leg $10 or a sausage on a stick for $5. Cash only accepted.

