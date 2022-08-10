Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
GUNS AND HOSES BLOOD DRIVE BEING HELD AUGUST 19-20
The Brenham Guns and Hoses Blood Drive is coming up next week and it will be a two day event. The Blood Drive is on Friday, August 19th, and Saturday, August 20th, from 9am to 3pm on both days at Calvary Baptist Church at 1100 Niebuhr Street. Participants can enjoy...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT FIREMAN’S TRAINING CENTER
The Brenham Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year is happening this weekend. Activities for the 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta at the Fireman’s Training Center get underway this (Friday) evening with a cornhole tournament. Registration starts at 6 p.m., and play begins at 7 p.m. Cash prizes will go to the first, second and third place winners.
kwhi.com
FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD
First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BAND MARCHES ACROSS TOWN
The Brenham Cub Band marked the start of the new school year this (Friday) morning with its annual March-a-Thon. The band traveled around Brenham to perform various tunes as it gets ready for this year’s marching season. Band members began their journey at the Brenham High School band hall,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN
Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
kwhi.com
JOB FAIR COMING IN SEPTEMBER TO BLINN COLLEGE
Blinn College, Brenham/Washington County Economic Development, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging employers with part-time job vacancies to secure a booth for their upcoming free job fair. The free job fair is being held Wednesday, September 7, from 11am-2pm in the Atrium of the Blinn College Student...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO PROPOSE BUDGET AND TAX RATE
The Brenham School Board will be holding a public hearing on the district budget and the proposed tax rate at their next meeting on Monday night. The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year is projected at $50 million. The proposed tax rate will be dropping from 98.84 cents to...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR THE BUNGER LAW FIRM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a law firm in downtown Brenham. The Bunger Law Firm, P.C., located at 105 West Alamo Street, will be welcomed as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The Bunger Law Firm,...
kwhi.com
BLINN POLICE TO CONDUCT TRAINING EXERCISES ON BRENHAM CAMPUS NEXT WEEK
As Blinn College students prepare to move in for the start of fall classes, they are told to be mindful of a large presence of police officers on the Brenham Campus next week. The Blinn College District Police Department will conduct training exercises at Spencer Hall from Monday to Thursday, August 15-18, according to a notice from Blinn Communications Director Richard Bray.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon drones, job fair coming to Century Square College Station starting this Saturday
The Amazon showcase will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free for anybody to attend. Amazon representatives will be on-site to show off the drone models to the public and answer any questions about the new delivery method that's coming to College Station this Fall. In addition...
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
Navasota Examiner
Otis Greenwood benefit Aug. 13
The first day of school for Anderson-Shiro CISD is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Navasota ISD begins Monday, Aug. 22. I hope everyone has a great school year. There will be a benefit for Otis Greenwood Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Plantersville-Stoneham VFD. Otis is in the hospital recovering from surgery and the fundraiser is dedicated to assisting in paying the medical expenses. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. The following will be served: twomeat plate for $15; turkey leg $10 or a sausage on a stick for $5. Cash only accepted.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO PROPOSE TAX RATE AT MEETING
Taxes will be one of the big topics of discussion at the next meeting of the Washington County Commissioners Court. The Commissioners are scheduled to propose the 2022 property tax rate and take a record vote. The proposed rate will be dropping from 50.32 cents to 38.60 cents per $100...
kwhi.com
BURTON ISD HOSTS ‘MEET THE TEACHERS & PANTHERS’
Burton ISD provided the opportunity Wednesday to visit with teachers and student-athletes for the upcoming school year. Families filled the halls of the elementary and high school campuses for “Meet the Teachers” to learn more about their students’ instructors. At the high school gym, crowds were introduced...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL WINE & CHEESE CRAWL SATURDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Wine and Cheese Crawl is set for this weekend. Guests to downtown Chappell Hill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) can stop at different locations along Main Street to try different wines and goodies, while also shopping and dining at the various stores and restaurants.
kwhi.com
MUSEUM DIRECTOR TO RELEASE A NEW BOOK ABOUT BRENHAM
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book that will debut in mid-September. The book, which is entitled “Brenham”, is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series. The idea behind Arcadia’s Images of America books is to celebrate the history of neighborhoods,...
Comments / 0