Police wrangle loose cow after cattle truck overturns on Ohio highway

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said they wrangled a cow that made a run for freedom when a cattle truck overturned on a highway ramp.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and officers from the Columbus Police Department responded when the semi overturned about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound in Columbus.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and most of the 32 cattle being hauled by the vehicle were accounted for, but police soon discovered one of the cows had fled the scene of the crash.

"Great job to deputies and @ColumbusPolice for lassoing the escapee and keeping him off the highway before the animal caused a serious injury crash," the sheriff's office tweeted.