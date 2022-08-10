Community Support Grows For Family Who Lost Home In Jersey Shore Fire

A fundraiser was organized after this Bayville family lost their home in a fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A family in Ocean County is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home on Monday, Aug. 8.

Ella Ponte and her family lost everything in the late-night Bayville blaze, according to a GoFundMe launched to help them start over.

"The house my parents worked so hard to get us was in flames and we were losing everything," Ponte recalls in the fundraiser.

"It is not like us to ask for help, but in a time like this, there is not much else we can do. These next few days, weeks, and months are going to be hard, but we are supported by so many amazing people that love us and will do anything to help us."

Over $22,000 had been raised in two days.

"We are surrounded by so much love and support and we really appreciate it more than you think," Ponte said on Facebook.

"Remember never to take what you have for granted because you never know what you have until it’s gone," reads the campaign.

