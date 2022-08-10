ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Community Support Grows For Family Who Lost Home In Jersey Shore Fire

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYcds_0hBveOZk00
A fundraiser was organized after this Bayville family lost their home in a fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A family in Ocean County is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home on Monday, Aug. 8.

Ella Ponte and her family lost everything in the late-night Bayville blaze, according to a GoFundMe launched to help them start over.

"The house my parents worked so hard to get us was in flames and we were losing everything," Ponte recalls in the fundraiser.

"It is not like us to ask for help, but in a time like this, there is not much else we can do. These next few days, weeks, and months are going to be hard, but we are supported by so many amazing people that love us and will do anything to help us."

Over $22,000 had been raised in two days.

"We are surrounded by so much love and support and we really appreciate it more than you think," Ponte said on Facebook.

"Remember never to take what you have for granted because you never know what you have until it’s gone," reads the campaign.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)

Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW

There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police

A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
SUMMIT, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: BUILDING ON THE ROCK COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARN ABOUT A HERO

Yesterday, Building on the Rock Community Church invited us to come on by for the annual Summer Vacation Bible School! This year’s theme was “Celebrating Heroes.” Officer Jordan Weed had the privilege of speaking to members of the church and showing off her patrol vehicle and gear to the kids! Thank you for the invite!
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation

Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
337K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy