ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Doug Emhoff wants credit for recording Kamala Harris saying 'We did it, Joe' in the viral 2020 election video

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRAMM_0hBveFdD00
Doug Emhoff recorded the viral video of Kamala Harris saying "We did it, Joe."

@Kamala Harris/Twitter ; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff recorded the viral video of Kamala Harris saying "We did it, Joe!"
  • The video captures the moment Harris learned that she and Biden won the 2020 election.
  • Emhoff told The 19th's Jennifer Gerson in an interview that he wants credit for generating the meme.

First and foremost, second gentleman Doug Emhoff told The 19th's Jennifer Gerson that he wants his legacy to be "a man who was supporting his wife who was the first woman vice president ."

But he also hopes that legacy includes credit for capturing the moment Kamala Harris learned that she and Joe Biden won the 2020 election, spawning endless "We did it, Joe" memes .

On November 7th, 2020, four days after the election, Harris and Emhoff were out on a jog when Biden called with the news that they were going to the White House.

"We did it. We did it, Joe," Harris said in the video. "You're going to be the next president of the United States."

The video and audio were widely shared and parodied on Twitter and TikTok. "We did it, Joe" has become a popular congratulatory phrase, earning a spot in Urban Dictionary . The 19th reports that White House staff, including Emhoff and Harris themselves, quote it often.

"It's a pretty iconic video — that I took," Emhoff told The 19th.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 42

blacks r here 1st
3d ago

this is small talk compared to the trouble the US has been in since they used the COVID as a cover to slow the economy. the US is in bankruptcy/eviction/repossession mode. they are no different than anyone who defaults on something they are supposed to be paying for but fell behind. like, if your car is about the get repossessed, you hide it and do all kind of creative stuff to keep it when you know your time is up. these 1776ers who came from another land and steal, kill and destroyed their way to governing this land have to give it up cause they can't PAY! that's why they are scaring us up. it's to get people to do what they need them to do to buy time. they need another payment system (CRYPTO) to pay their bills. they need a slow economy where very little currency is passed around and TIME to make it happen. that's why they scaring up.

Reply(6)
20
angela davis
3d ago

Maybe he should post about how Biden and Harris have destroyed our country! That's more truthful

Reply(1)
63
Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago

Lol! Harris hasn't done anything...She was placed in this job ..She's a disgrace to America.

Reply(2)
38
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Getty Images Second#The White House#Tiktok#Urban Dictionary#Emhoff And Harris
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

537K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy