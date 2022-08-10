ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Parker duped her defender with a dazzling ball fake during a high-wattage WNBA matchup

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago

Candace Parker.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • WNBA superstar Candace Parker thoroughly dazed her defender with an epic ball fake Tuesday night.
  • The Chicago Sky center faked a pass over Stephanie Talbot's shoulder, then went up for an easy layup.
  • The Seattle Storm forward looked shocked as Parker blew past her with the ball in her hands.

Candace Parker has some tricks up her sleeve.

The WNBA superstar pulled off some magic as her Chicago Sky hosted the Seattle Storm at Wintrust Arena Tuesday night. Midway through the second quarter, she absolutely duped her defender with an epic ball fake to secure an easy two points and a viral highlight.

Let's break down the incredible play below:

With roughly four minutes remaining in the half, Parker posted up just beneath the elbow and called for the ball.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gseY_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV/Twitter

She collected the ball en route to the low block, but Storm forward Stephanie Talbot was right there to block Parker's path to the basket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05k8e6_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV/Twitter

Instead of powering past the 6-foot-2 Australian, Parker set her feet and rose up to the tips of her toes for what looked like a pass back to the high post.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLnbc_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV/Twitter

Instead, the two-time WNBA MVP held onto the ball, duping Talbot into glancing right as Parker charged towards the basket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHKBJ_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV/Twitter

By the time Talbot caught on, Parker was well on her way to an uncontested bucket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygLZT_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV/Twitter

Talbot was visibly stunned.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlwWF_0hBveEkU00

Chicago Sky/Twitter

And all Parker could do — after making the layup, of course — was smile.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tmEQ_0hBveEkU00

NBA TV

Parker finished the night with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD4w4_0hBveEkU00
Candace Parker.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

But Talbot and the Storm got the last laugh, securing a 111-100 victory during their road trip to Chicago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EB28o_0hBveEkU00

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Still, Parker will have this moment — as brilliantly captured by photographer Melissa Tamez — forever.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP1Q9_0hBveEkU00

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Check out the full play below:

As, as a bonus, the slo-mo from the Sky's social media team:

Read the original article on Insider

