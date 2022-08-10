ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.

By Sponsor Post
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WP Engine Achieves Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Enterprise Security for WordPress Sites

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates WP Engine’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization and platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005119/en/ WP Engine is SOC 2 Type II Compliant and ISO 27001:2013 Certified (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Are you overlooking these important sources of data?

I believe it is good business to challenge assumptions, maximize data, and integrate diverse perspectives. Yet, leaders are generally rewarded for over-indexing on only one challenge of data: rational thought processes. Unfortunately, when there is an over-reliance on rational thought processes, other potentially valuable sources of knowledge and wisdom may be ignored, which can compromise your ability as a leader to make the best decisions.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Collaboration Software#Software Tools#Workforce Productivity#Software Company
Fast Company

Transform your enterprise marketing with a startup mindset

Establishing a company with name-brand recognition comes with pros and cons. You gain a strong reputation, but people may gain a perception of you that you not only have to maintain but also grow. In the early stages of business development, there’s so much room to shape the perception of your company. When you’re in startup mode, you may be more inclined to break the mold to get your name out there and establish a brand identity.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk's bid for a $886 million Starlink subsidy was rejected by the FCC: 'it failed to demonstrate' that it 'could deliver'

FCC rejected a $886 million subsidy for SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service. The agency said it "failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised service." Starlink already has a userbase of over 400,000 subscribers internationally. The Federal Communications Commission denied SpaceX's bid for $886 million in US subsidies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
The Associated Press

Brooks Running Sees Double-Digit Growth in Q2 – Keeping Pace With Long-Term Goals

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- For the second consecutive quarter, Brooks Running held the top spot in the U.S. adult performance running footwear market with 21% market share based on revenue 1, and continued its momentum with record global revenue, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the face of ongoing economic and supply chain stressors, Brooks began to meet strong demand in May, keeping the company on track for projected double-digit revenue growth in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005093/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
CNBC

Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy