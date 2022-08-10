Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.

Read full article on original website
Related
WP Engine Achieves Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Enterprise Security for WordPress Sites
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates WP Engine’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization and platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005119/en/ WP Engine is SOC 2 Type II Compliant and ISO 27001:2013 Certified (Graphic: Business Wire)
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Down-funnel growth metrics, RIF planning, is e-commerce aggregation over?
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share. This was effective in a pre-vaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to...
Fast Company
Are you overlooking these important sources of data?
I believe it is good business to challenge assumptions, maximize data, and integrate diverse perspectives. Yet, leaders are generally rewarded for over-indexing on only one challenge of data: rational thought processes. Unfortunately, when there is an over-reliance on rational thought processes, other potentially valuable sources of knowledge and wisdom may be ignored, which can compromise your ability as a leader to make the best decisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Transform your enterprise marketing with a startup mindset
Establishing a company with name-brand recognition comes with pros and cons. You gain a strong reputation, but people may gain a perception of you that you not only have to maintain but also grow. In the early stages of business development, there’s so much room to shape the perception of your company. When you’re in startup mode, you may be more inclined to break the mold to get your name out there and establish a brand identity.
Will Intel kill its GPU business? I doubt it but I also don't like the odds
"... it’s a 50–50 guess whether Intel will wind things down and get out."
Elon Musk's bid for a $886 million Starlink subsidy was rejected by the FCC: 'it failed to demonstrate' that it 'could deliver'
FCC rejected a $886 million subsidy for SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service. The agency said it "failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised service." Starlink already has a userbase of over 400,000 subscribers internationally. The Federal Communications Commission denied SpaceX's bid for $886 million in US subsidies...
U.S. startup valuations contract as early-stage investors turn cautious
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. startups seeking early-stage funding saw a decline in their valuations in the second quarter, as jittery venture capital investors urge founders to make more concessions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooks Running Sees Double-Digit Growth in Q2 – Keeping Pace With Long-Term Goals
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- For the second consecutive quarter, Brooks Running held the top spot in the U.S. adult performance running footwear market with 21% market share based on revenue 1, and continued its momentum with record global revenue, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the face of ongoing economic and supply chain stressors, Brooks began to meet strong demand in May, keeping the company on track for projected double-digit revenue growth in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005093/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
Comments / 0