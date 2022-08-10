No new growth at Elmo Fire, containment remains at 61%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire held steady with no growth reported on Wednesday.

The blaze has burned 21,349 acres and remains 61% contained.

Some changes to evacuation and closures went into effect on Wednesday with all pre-evacuation warnings being lifted.

MTN News

However, Camp Tuffit Rd/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

The Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park have been reopened to the public.

Updated evacuation and closure information:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road.

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road.

The entirety of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and all arterial roads are open to residents and non-residents.

Speed limits on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are reduced to 35 mph.

A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze which began on July 29 west of Elmo.

The Flathead Indian Reservation and Lake County remain under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

