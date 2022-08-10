ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veb64_0hBvd35X00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on August 9, 2022, that he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown.

The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.

The City of Wheeling is contributing $1.9 million for construction work on the project and $100,000 toward design and engineering. Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has also been awarded a $16.25 million federal RAISE grant for the project.

Gov. Justice expressed his support for the project in June 2020, meeting with WVDOT officials, State Senator Ryan Weld, and Wheeling Mayor Glenn F. Elliot Jr.

“I could not be more excited to get the ball rolling on this project, which is tremendously important to the City of Wheeling and the entire Northern Panhandle,” Gov. Justice said. “Not only are we going to be changing the look and feel of downtown Wheeling for the better, the project will incentivize more people to come and explore this amazing area, stimulating the local economy in the process, opening up the door to more growth. It’s a win for all West Virginians and I thank everyone who has been involved in getting us to this point.

“This project has been a long time coming,” Gov. Justice added. “Along the way, the city changed the scope of the project, which pushed back our start date a little bit. But, at the end of the day, I promised that we were going to get this done, and now we’re getting it done.”

The Wheeling Streetscape project was one of six construction projects included in a special bid letting, held by the WVDOT on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The WVDOT wanted to expedite approval of the contract to begin work as quickly as possible.

“The streets and sidewalks of downtown Wheeling have needed this work for several years,” said District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E. “This work will make great strides to update and beautify downtown Wheeling and present an attractive face to the city for residents and visitors.”

Construction is expected to start later this fall and be completed in 2024.

The post Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office now hiring deputies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire deputy sheriffs and it’s offering a $5,000 sign-on incentive for candidates who are already active West Virginia certified officers. Its physical examination dates are on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
Metro News

K-9 officer retires, 2 recruits added in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer Azim has retired from duty. Since 2014, Azim has patrolled the county with his handler Sgt. Tim Hunn. In recognition of his service, county commissioners voted to allow Azim to retire into the care of Hunn. “A lot of...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools changing operation hours

As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Storms cause damage to Doddridge County Senior Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Senior Center is facing substantial damage after Wednesday evening’s storms. Director, Marvin Travis, says the building is now about 5 feet off the foundation. The wall inside of the building is caved in from trees crashing into it, and water and debris...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Tony Clark
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
DC News Now

‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash West Virginia

UPDATE Aug. 12, 11:25 a.m..: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

METZ, WV (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
METZ, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Urban Construction#Triton Construction Inc#Ada#Wvdot#State#West Virginians
WTOV 9

Multi-Building fire catches in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, WV — Just after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Ohio County 911 Center received the call regarding multiple buildings catching fire in East Wheeling. Public Information Officer for Wheeling Fire Philip Stahl confirms that the 1400 Block of Jacob Street is where heavy smoke and many flames erupted out of the top and sides of buildings.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For more than nine decades, West Virginia’s firefighters have met up from all over the state to connect, discuss their line of work, and remember. Friday’s memorial service in Marshall County honored the work both of those who were lost, and those who still serve. Dozens of bell chimes rang […]
GLEN DALE, WV
wvpublic.org

3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia

A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday. The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed...
MYERSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WITF

Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say

Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy